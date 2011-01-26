strawberryluna

June Bug - Hand & String rebound

June Bug - Hand & String rebound june bug silkscreen hand pulled print strawberryluna hand string bug red orange cyan
Download color palette

The further progress and the final silkscreen print:

http://www.strawberryluna.com/gallery2.php?size=full&image=3

Hand & string
