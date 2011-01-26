Kyle Haapala

Services Block

Kyle Haapala
Kyle Haapala
  • Save
Services Block 3d graph services web features blue orange
Download color palette

A portion of a little block that displays the services for a site I'm working on. Thoughts on making it better appreciated :D

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Kyle Haapala
Kyle Haapala

More by Kyle Haapala

View profile
    • Like