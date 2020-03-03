Movematcher.com Home Page Hero Illustration

Nick Volkert

Landing page for movematcher.com. The stock photography situation for moving, movers and moving companies is pretty light, and we come across quite a few situations that the image choices that we make will appear on other mover sites as well as other sites in general.

To combat that I proposed making unique branded illustrations for the hero as well as throughout the core site experience. This gives us a unique look and feel by having art that is custom to movematcher, and also helps our SEO with unique imagery.

Check it out at movematcher.com

Posted on Mar 3, 2020
