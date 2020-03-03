Movematcher.com Home Page Hero Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Landing page for movematcher.com. The stock photography situation for moving, movers and moving companies is pretty light, and we come across quite a few situations that the image choices that we make will appear on other mover sites as well as other sites in general.
To combat that I proposed making unique branded illustrations for the hero as well as throughout the core site experience. This gives us a unique look and feel by having art that is custom to movematcher, and also helps our SEO with unique imagery.
Check it out at movematcher.com