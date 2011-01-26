Tim Van Damme

Mobile/@2x

Tim Van Damme
Tim Van Damme
  • Save
Mobile/@2x iphone ios retina blog texture border-image @2x helveticaneue
Download color palette

Tweaked my blog redesign (in progress) last night so it looks good on pretty much every desktop and mobile device, no matter how you're holding it.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Tim Van Damme
Tim Van Damme

More by Tim Van Damme

View profile
    • Like