Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Gorbunov

Soul+A Website | Article + Animation

Ivan Gorbunov
Ivan Gorbunov
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi Friends🤘🏻

This is a continuation of a project called Soul + A. This is an article page with animation. I hope you enjoy it.

What do you think of this design? Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🖤

Press “L” if you like it

Want something like that? Write me on
📩 ivannlauer@yahoo.com

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook

Comp 2
Rebound of
Soul+A Website | Photographers Page Animation
By Ivan Gorbunov
View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2020
Ivan Gorbunov
Ivan Gorbunov
Freelance Product Designer ⚔️
Hire Me

More by Ivan Gorbunov

View profile
    • Like