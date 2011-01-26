Trent Walton

YouAreWha

Trent Walton
Trent Walton
  • Save
YouAreWha beige blog orange alternate gothic lettering.js
Download color palette

I wrote a blog post and went to town with Lettering.js in the title space.

8810209013e0e8d3e4e473d644465f62
Rebound of
Pyramid
By Trent Walton
View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Designer, web builder, music maker

More by Trent Walton

View profile
    • Like