Wisecraft

Scale Math - Branding

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Scale Math - Branding design logo design brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer typography logomark logo typogaphy smart mark shadow marketing logotype designer identity grow branding brand arrow ad agency
Scale Math is a marketing agency that helps businesses grow by redefining their strategy & SEO.

They needed help in positioning themselves as fun to work with, but professional at the same time.

The result was a lighthearted brand identity system achieved through vibrant colors, a geometric typeface and a logomark that has a subtle message to it.

Rebound of
Scale Math - Brand Identity Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
