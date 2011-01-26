Chris J. Davis

Header, take 2 mounted trophy purple grey essays1743
Update of the header. Added webfont embedding of the excellent Essays 1743, and a gritty line to visually separate the header from the body copy.

By Chris J. Davis
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
