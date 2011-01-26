Anna Debenham

CSS transforms and box-shadows

CSS transforms and box-shadows css transform box-shadow book advert
Made this little module for my site that displays what I'm currently reading. It's just text and an image that's skewed with CSS and the "pages" are multiple box-shadows layered on top of each other.

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
