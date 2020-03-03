Trending designs to inspire you
I was working on an interesting product through which people get opportunity to meet the discerning business owner and professional in your town or city or while traveling for business or leisure.
From this app you can host a lunch and Invite people or participate in a lunch to meet like minded individuals to share, grow and learn.
https://www.lunchwith4interestingpeople.com/
Behance- https://www.behance.net/gallery/118281025/Lunch-With-4-Interesting-people
Hope you all like the designs🙂