sonal shah
Quovantis

Lunch with 4 interesting people

sonal shah
Quovantis
sonal shah for Quovantis
I was working on an interesting product through which people get opportunity to meet the discerning business owner and professional in your town or city or while traveling for business or leisure.

From this app you can host a lunch and Invite people or participate in a lunch to meet like minded individuals to share, grow and learn.
https://www.lunchwith4interestingpeople.com/

Behance- https://www.behance.net/gallery/118281025/Lunch-With-4-Interesting-people

Hope you all like the designs🙂

Posted on Mar 3, 2020
Quovantis
Quovantis
