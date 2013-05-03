Trending designs to inspire you
Finally had a go at doing one of those custom post design things for our 'Meet The Band' page on Rivers & Robots. Statamic made it nice and easy, and I had a lot of fun building it! (except the half an hour I spent trying to work out why it was broken, until I realised I spelt 'container' wrong.)
Oh, and it's responsive, if you didn't work that out from the image.