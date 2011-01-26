James

Quality

James
James
Hire Me
  • Save
Quality type typography paper grunge chipped stained
Download color palette

I loved how Simon achieved the awesome denim, rugged look on his shot and also love how the 'Quality' type was placed.

Just playing around in Photoshop to get the morning creativeness going.

76882e912cfb1e8ce4200de6d766d840
Rebound of
Quality Seafood
By Simon Walker
View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
James
James
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.
Hire Me

More by James

View profile
    • Like