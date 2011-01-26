Florian Vanthuyne

Footer Sneak

Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne
  • Save
Footer Sneak footer sneak-peak webdesign
Download color palette

The first sneak peak I'm sending out, is one of the footer of my new folio design.
I've been coding away at a previous one and even though that one was about a week from finished, I couldn't stand looking at it anymore, so I started over ... again ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne

More by Florian Vanthuyne

View profile
    • Like