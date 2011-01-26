Matt Walton

LittleIpsum Mockup — Animated

Matt Walton
Matt Walton
  • Save
LittleIpsum Mockup — Animated ui gif
Download color palette

I tried to take on board Grant's criticism. Hopefully this makes these features easier to access, but means they aren't given equal importance with the text selection menu. Dashboard widgets have a similar UI with the i in the bottom right. Obviously the animation is just a rough outline. Thoughts?

Ec18d285823d3c4405a2c2b1aba3dae4
Rebound of
LittleIpsum Mockup
By Matt Walton
View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Matt Walton
Matt Walton

More by Matt Walton

View profile
    • Like