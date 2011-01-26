Lino Di Maio

Circus Vintage

Lino Di Maio
Lino Di Maio
  • Save
Circus Vintage logo photoshop vintage
Download color palette

Workin on this circus/vintage "badge" for my tumblr..
initial step.. a lot of work needed :D

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Lino Di Maio
Lino Di Maio

More by Lino Di Maio

View profile
    • Like