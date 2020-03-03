Purrweb UX

Job Finder App

Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
Hire Us
  • Save
Job Finder App job application slack uber conference jobs interview job finder job board concept product mobile purrweb app figma design ux ui
Job Finder App job application slack uber conference jobs interview job finder job board concept product mobile purrweb app figma design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot HD.png
  2. CTA white.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Here’s a job finder app we’ve recently designed at Purrweb. We tried to make it effective and the simplest possible. Check this out!

📖 When we search for a new job, our primary focus is job. Not beautifully crafted interfaces. To achieve that, we opted for a very minimalistic design with a lot of space.

📌 Video calls give both parts to understand each other better and establish more reliable communication. This is what you can’t achieve with just voice calls.

Press L if you like this design and
Share feedback in the comments!

Created by Ilya Utkin

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook

785ec503fe4230fd8713f158bf1a133a
Rebound of
Online Education & Teaching Courses
By Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
We design mindful interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UX

View profile
    • Like