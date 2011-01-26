Victor Vasquez

Risk and Opportunity

Victor Vasquez
Victor Vasquez
  • Save
Risk and Opportunity illustration 12 by 30 typography
Download color palette

People are sometimes scared to take chances. I made this as a way to view life. If you have the opportunity, would you take the risk?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Victor Vasquez
Victor Vasquez

More by Victor Vasquez

View profile
    • Like