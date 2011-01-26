Mac Tyler

Mac Tyler
Mac Tyler
Orange avatar
Got tired of not really having an avatar. Made this, and decided to go with it for now, nothing super serious, no toiled design process, just made it and am using it now. (I do need to work a bit on the actual two letters and how they fit together)

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Mac Tyler
Mac Tyler

