Stephen Verhalleman

Bottles

Stephen Verhalleman
Stephen Verhalleman
  • Save
Bottles striped booze navigation
Download color palette

Another piece of the new Filliers campaign site. Full site can be viewed here. Because it is a site about alcohol you need to of give your date of birth or login with Facebook.

Efcffefab55ea3ffa363a064a07e36ac
Rebound of
Filliers
By Stephen Verhalleman
View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Stephen Verhalleman
Stephen Verhalleman
Product Designer Illustrator & Icon Enthusiast

More by Stephen Verhalleman

View profile
    • Like