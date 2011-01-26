Mark Otto

ve a oke.

Mark Otto
Mark Otto
  • Save
ve a oke. css white red purple stroke webkit-text-stroke type typography
Download color palette

Toying with another CSS experiment, this time with -webkit-text-stroke. I don't care that it's already been done a million times over, I just wanted to see how it'd turn out.

Thoughts on colors I chose? Or typefaces that look great when outlined?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Mark Otto
Mark Otto
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mark Otto

View profile
    • Like