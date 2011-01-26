Jonathan Moore

MARS

MARS 45 degrees triangles css3 style hatch tumblr
Working on a collaboration with Branislav Cirkovic (http://typoflat.com/) and having a lot of fun building out the design. To keep things as flexible as possible no images are being used for the build. Heavy use of CSS3 with lots of :before, :after, transforms, positioning and overflows. It should be wrapped up later this week.

...wow it's been way to long since I dribbbled.

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
