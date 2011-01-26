Mark Otto

MoMA

Starting work on a small project: an idea for a WordPress theme that's very much like a magazine. This shot is for an example cover page. Text is HTML/CSS, background is a photo I took at the SF MoMA.

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
