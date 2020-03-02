Nedia Patrik

wPay Android app

Nedia Patrik
Nedia Patrik
  • Save
wPay Android app ux design ui samsung pay android google funds money venmo paypal concept payment wallet app
Download color palette

introducing the wPay concept, a wallet app for Android. manage your bills and subscriptions, send money to friends, and leave your wallet behind.

full project available for viewing at wPay.widgetology.dev

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2020
Nedia Patrik
Nedia Patrik
creating minimal, conceptual interfaces.

More by Nedia Patrik

View profile
    • Like