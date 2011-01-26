Poetique lowercase

Reed Reibstein

Thanks, Jonathan! Here's some of the lowercase character set. This was for Tobias' class, so I only had time to make the one style. I was planning on filling out the character set (numerals and ligatures are a priority) and evening out the contrast when Matthew visits this semester, but maybe it would be fun to consider a highly cursive version instead.

