Chris J. Davis

New header

Chris J. Davis
Chris J. Davis
  • Save
New header header me why hello grey white black
Download color palette

I decided to ditch the logo, and use my avatar as the branding, since the site is named after me and all.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Chris J. Davis
Chris J. Davis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Chris J. Davis

View profile
    • Like