Mostly Serious Launch

Mostly Serious, our company consisting of a group of hugely talented people now has a fancy website to solidify her existence. Mostly Serious will be the face of a group of freelance writers, designers, and developers who have been passing work back and forth for years. We're exited to pull a bit closer and see where this leads.

See the live site here: http://wearemostlyserious.com

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
