Checkout flow

Checkout flow webapp design cart marketplace webnus ux ui design uidesign checkout ui
The objective was to create an intuitive and simple checkout flow that allows users to purchase multiple apps, widgets, and plugins. I decided to go with a stepped checkout to eliminate any confusion and as to not overwhelm the customer. This design also allows the customer to see what's in their cart and how much it costs (including tax!) at all times. Extremely proud of how this flow has improved our marketplace success!

Posted on Mar 2, 2020
