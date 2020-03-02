Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The objective was to create an intuitive and simple checkout flow that allows users to purchase multiple apps, widgets, and plugins. I decided to go with a stepped checkout to eliminate any confusion and as to not overwhelm the customer. This design also allows the customer to see what's in their cart and how much it costs (including tax!) at all times. Extremely proud of how this flow has improved our marketplace success!