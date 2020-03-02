Movematcher mover profiles

Part of the Movematcher.com redesign was updating the mover profile pages and connecting them to the user experience when consumers are searching for moving quotes.

When on the quote result page, the user can now do a deeper dive and view these profiles from the mover card. The next stage is to do all of the research withing the quote result page via popovers, so the user can stay within the quotes and shop around.

