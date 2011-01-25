JESS3

Twitter is fast like cheetah

JESS3
JESS3
  • Save
Twitter is fast like cheetah twitter socialmedia
Download color palette

I was thinking about this idea of a Social Media / Technology Zoo concept. This is an early sketch, but the idea is perhaps worth keeping.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
JESS3
JESS3

More by JESS3

View profile
    • Like