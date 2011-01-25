JESS3

The 800 lbs gorilla in the room (Facebook)

JESS3
JESS3
  • Save
The 800 lbs gorilla in the room (Facebook) facebook sketch
Download color palette

Looking at ways of embodying the growth of facebook and its place in the social media ecosystem.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
JESS3
JESS3

More by JESS3

View profile
    • Like