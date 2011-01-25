Matt Roeser

The Eyre Affair

Matt Roeser
Matt Roeser
  • Save
The Eyre Affair book cover design book cover book
Download color palette

See full cover here: http://newcover.tumblr.com/post/2927422824/eyreaffair

The first in a series, The Eyre Affair centers around literary detective Thursday Next, who lives in a world where the line between literature and reality becomes increasingly thin, allowing characters in the books and those in “real life” to jump in and out of novels.

When a madman, Acheron Hades, enters the original text of Jane Eyre intent on changing the story forever, Thursday follows him in and tries to contain the chaos he causes.

For my cover, I portrayed a prim and proper copy of Jane Eyre with the story being torn apart and changed by Acheron as Jane Eyre hightails it out of there…

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
Matt Roeser
Matt Roeser

More by Matt Roeser

View profile
    • Like