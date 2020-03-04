Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roxana Carabas

Reserve Preview #3

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Hire Me
  • Save
Reserve Preview #3 sketch scan qr code camera skeuomorph neumorphism white blue mobile fintech payment funds money credit card menu button fingerprint ios app ui kit
Download color palette

Here's another preview of the Reserve App UI Kit for mobile payments.

Linkedin
Behance

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Elegant UX Design for complex systems
Hire Me

More by Roxana Carabas

View profile
    • Like