Roxana Carabas

Reserve App UI Kit

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Hire Me
  • Save
Reserve App UI Kit finance commerce fintech payment button fingerprint card credit scan qr code pink purple blue white skeuomorphic vector neumorphic sketch app ui kit
Download color palette

Here is a preview of Reserve App's card cascade, the preparing screen to the scanning feature and the settings screen with a fingerprint registering button.

Linkedin
Behance

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Elegant UX Design for complex systems
Hire Me

More by Roxana Carabas

View profile
    • Like