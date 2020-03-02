Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Lollipop Mockups Set

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Lollipop Mockups Set wrapping goody lolipop dessert caramel suckers wrapper wrapped lolypop lolly-pop lolli lolly sweet stick candy lollypop lollipop download psd mockup
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 9.jpg

Price
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 6 psd with a lollipop with a wrapping;
• 6 psd with an uncovered lollipop;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• wrapped color and design;
• stick color and design;
• lollipop color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

lollipop.jpg
1 MB
customization.jpg
400 KB
composition.jpg
200 KB
Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
More by Alexandr Bognat

