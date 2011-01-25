Bureau of Betterment

Turducken? Moorabbit!

Bureau of Betterment
Bureau of Betterment
  • Save
Turducken? Moorabbit! illustration
Download color palette

My pioneer rabbit never ceases to amaze me with the predicaments he gets himself in.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
Bureau of Betterment
Bureau of Betterment

More by Bureau of Betterment

View profile
    • Like