Mobile Listing Page Exploration

Mobile Listing Page Exploration mobile app mobile search results booking map search listings listing page listing branding marketplace sketch app interface webdesign ux ui design
Hi everyone 👋🏻

Here is a design concept of how a listing page of our solution (Cocorico) could look like in the future. Making such concepts help us define the best way to approach the evolution of Cocorico design wise.

Hope you like it! 👊🏻

🛠 At Cocolabs, we build marketplaces for the service industry.

🖥 You can check our website

📪 Follow us on Twitter

We build an open source solution to sell services online.
