Canadian Colleges Athletic Association (CCAA)

I recently received some cool promo gear from working on the re-branding of the CCAA -- the Canadian 'equivalent' of the NCAA -- they included an Adidas track top (old school) and a shiny gold medal! I thought I'd share a pic with you guys.



This project was a joint venture between Bob Wolf and myself. We created the mark and type only. Other applications of the logo were done by the CCAA. To read about this please see here:



http://www.ccaa.ca/web/index.php/en/news/news-archive/545-ccaa-and-raja-sandhu-strike-gold-with-rebranding-partnership-in-2010



www.ccaa.ca