Hylian Shield and Master Sword

First post on Dribbble is my favorite icon I have made to date, the Hylian Shield and Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda series. (This is specifically the Ocarina of Time edition) Be sure to let me know what you think!

Posted on Jan 25, 2011
Product & Icon Designer
