Poetique specimen

Poetique specimen typography french fournier transitional neoclassical italic type design long s upright italic upright cursive yale black
A sample of "Poetique," a nearly-upright version of Fournier's cicero italic from his "Modèles des Caractères." My first full typeface, and very much a work in progress.

