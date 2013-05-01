Layla Ferdowsian

Pocket Books - Spines

Layla Ferdowsian
Layla Ferdowsian
  • Save
Pocket Books - Spines pocket books books pocket colourful years swiss
Download color palette

This is a range of pocket books dedicated to celebrating your milestone years. As this range is intended to expand and is essentially an endless project, I need a timeless design that could span over any book for any year... I came up with these colour combinations which work great! The books look great standing alone, or in a set.

8 book spines big
Rebound of
Pocket Books - Spines
By Layla Ferdowsian
View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2013
Layla Ferdowsian
Layla Ferdowsian

More by Layla Ferdowsian

View profile
    • Like