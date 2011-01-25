Shawn Huddleston

Event Section

Shawn Huddleston
Shawn Huddleston
  • Save
Event Section web design
Download color palette

Giving the user a quick glimpse at the days' events while extending the ability to view the entire calendar. They like that kind of ish.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
Shawn Huddleston
Shawn Huddleston

More by Shawn Huddleston

View profile
    • Like