The Red Lion

The Red Lion the red lion traditional public house and kitchen pub surrey uk
I am in the process of creating the identity of a new local bistro pub. Looking to add a Lion outline logo somewhere, but it's just not fitting in. Any help is appreciated! I will link to a slightly larger image:

http://cl.ly/21463t0l1u143R3L0S2b

Posted on Jan 25, 2011
