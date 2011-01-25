Christoffer Du Rietz

MobisleNotes for iPad

Christoffer Du Rietz
Christoffer Du Rietz
  • Save
MobisleNotes for iPad mobislenotes ipad gui
Download color palette

I'm quite happy with the look of the details, but I think the UI as a whole turned out to messy. Any input would be greatly appreciated. Here's the whole thing.
(and yeah I didn't perfect some of the steel details because I might scrap them)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
Christoffer Du Rietz
Christoffer Du Rietz

More by Christoffer Du Rietz

View profile
    • Like