Girlfriend Printed!

Girlfriend Printed! letterpress lettering
I get to work with pretty amazing letterpress printers. This is the print from my digital file. Printed on 220# Crane's Lettra in Pearl White.

Rebound of
Girlfriend
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
