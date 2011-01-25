Jonathan Williams

Scotland's Books

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Hire Me
  • Save
Scotland's Books illustration scotland books louise welch ali smith r l stevenson j m barrie robert burns irvine welsh sir walter scott
Download color palette

Cover illustration for 'Scotland's Books' - a history of Scottish literature - featuring a group of seven writers past and present: Louise Welsh, Ali Smith, R L Stevenson, J M Barrie, Robert Burns, Irvine Welsh and Sir Walter Scott.

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Williams

View profile
    • Like