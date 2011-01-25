Ciara Bryans

Bad Moon Rising

Ciara Bryans
Ciara Bryans
  • Save
Bad Moon Rising moon illustration logo twitter game branding typography
Download color palette

Rough mock-up branding for my Twitter Game, a University Major Project.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
Ciara Bryans
Ciara Bryans

More by Ciara Bryans

View profile
    • Like