Jan Kovařík

Scrap Studio

Jan Kovařík
Jan Kovařík
Hire Me
  • Save
Scrap Studio logo symbol brown scrapbook
Download color palette

Final version of my latest logo.

185fc76c97f841ef2af1faf7d9395b61
Rebound of
Scrapbook logo
By Jan Kovařík
View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
Jan Kovařík
Jan Kovařík
Graphic designer, focused on overall brand experience.
Hire Me

More by Jan Kovařík

View profile
    • Like