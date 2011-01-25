Samantha Warren

Printed Save the Dates

Printed Save the Dates
I had like 0 budget for Save the Dates so I got them done at Overnight Prints (During a sale!) and I am actually really happy with how they turned out. Oh, and once again... these designs were inspired by and feature the amazing photography of http://www.flickr.com/photos/jim_darling/

Save the Date
Jan 25, 2011
