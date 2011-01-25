Marcus Schaefer

Braun Taschenempfänger T31 CSS version

css3 braun radio html5 design rams
Started working on a HTML/CSS only version of Brauns T31 radio. This is a screen shot of the current state rendered in Firefox.

Posted on Jan 25, 2011
