Jeremy Holmes

Tall Tales a Brewin' Poster

Jeremy Holmes
Jeremy Holmes
  • Save
Tall Tales a Brewin' Poster poster illustration mutt ink
Download color palette

A peek at a tiny part of an 18x27 print I'm creating for Uppercase Mag's Work/Life annual.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
Jeremy Holmes
Jeremy Holmes
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jeremy Holmes

View profile
    • Like